Skagen Falster Gen 6 you may have never heard of it, but surely you are familiar with the Wear OS we told you about here. In any case, the company had made a promise regarding the update to this operating system and unfortunately by now everyone had lost hope, but today we are here to bring you a happy ending!

Skagen Falster Gen 6, here is Wear OS 3

Skagen Falster Gen 6 dates back to about a year ago, when during the presentation of this product there was no lack of clarification that there would be an update relating to Wear OS 3. Obviously, no one expected that it would take a year, but finally the long wait has paid off!

If you’re a proud owner of the watch, you’ll now be dealing with Alexa, Spotify, and all the basic pre-installed apps. And of course you can always add new ones. The only big absent is Google Assistant which for now is an exclusive of other brands. However, there is no discussion of the fact that in the future it could also appear on this watch.

So what are you waiting for? All you have left is update the device going to the settings. Obviously we await your comment inviting you to let us know what you think of the update. Finally, just for the moment, we’ll give you an appointment for the next article, renewing our constant commitment to guaranteeing you the best news available on the net!