Former president of Fiesp classifies signature as “fraud” and said that his name was withdrawn after intervention by a lawyer

Former president of Fiesp (Federation of Industry of the State of São Paulo) Paulo Skaf said that his signature was improperly included in the “Letter to Brazilians and Brazilians in Defense of the Democratic Rule of Law”, prepared by USP (University of São Paulo).

To Power 360the entrepreneur classified as “fraud” the inclusion of his name among the signatories of the document and said that his lawyer took steps to remove his name from the manifesto. This Saturday morning (13.Aug.2022) Skaf’s name no longer appears among the signatories of the letter.

“Fraud. False. I didn’t sign anything, not USP, not Fiesp, none”said Skaf.

The manifesto prepared by USP was released on July 26 and already has more than 1 million signatories. The letter was read last Thursday (Aug 11) during a pro-democracy act in the Pátio das Arcadas in Largo de São Francisco.

The document has the support of civil society organizations and defends the electronic voting process, criticizing “unfounded attacks” to the elections.

The document does not name the president. Jair Bolsonaro (PL), but it is seen as a veiled criticism of the Chief Executive. The representative himself said that he does not need “letter” to demonstrate its defense of democracy and its compliance with constitutional rules. It also states that the text was signed by people “out of character” and “poker face”.

the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) and the former governor of São Paulo Geraldo Alckminvice president of Lula’s ticket, adhered to the manifesto, as did the candidates for the presidency, Simone Tebet (MDB), Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Luiz Felipe D’Ávila (Novo). The PT’s wife, Rosângela da Silva, known as Janja, also signed.

Artists, bankers, politicians, businessmen, lawyers, members of the judiciary and the Public Ministry are among the signatories.

Also 12 former STF (Supreme Federal Court) ministers make up the list of those who subscribe to the letter: Carlos Ayres Britto, Carlos Velloso, Celso de Mello, Cezar Peluso, Ellen Gracie, Eros Grau, Francisco Rezek, Joaquim Barbosa, Marco Aurélio Mello , Nelson Jobim, Sepúlveda Pertence and Sydney Sanches.