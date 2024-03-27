“Sport-Express”: five hockey players will leave St. Petersburg SKA in the offseason

The management of St. Petersburg SKA decided to get rid of five hockey players in the off-season. This is reported by “Sport Express”.

According to the source, defenders Artem Sergeev and Mikhail Pashnin, as well as forwards Brendan Laipsik, Artem Shvets-Rogovoy and Alexander Kadeikin will leave the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) club. It is noted that the players are aware of the management’s decision.

On March 25, SKA was eliminated in the second round of the Gagarin Cup, losing the series to Avtomobilist with a score of 1-4. The last meeting ended in victory for the Ekaterinburg team with a score of 5:4.

For the first time in ten years, SKA failed to reach the semi-finals of the Gagarin Cup. Under the leadership of Roman Rothenburg, the team did not reach the finals of the tournament in all three seasons: before that, the club lost twice to CSKA Moscow in the Western Conference finals.