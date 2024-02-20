St. Petersburg SKA lost to Cherepovets Severstal in a home match of the regular championship of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). The meeting, which took place on Tuesday, February 20, ended with a score of 0:3.

The Severstal team scored goals from Nikita Korostelev (in the 38th and 51st minutes), as well as Adam Liszka (in the 58th). Thus, after this game the team moved into fifth place in the Western Conference standings. Now she has 80 points.

And for the St. Petersburgers, this match interrupted a streak of five victories. At the same time, SKA still retains the lead – the team has 93 points after 66 games, reports “Sport Express”.

In the next match, Severstal will compete with Dynamo Moscow on February 22, and the next day SKA will meet with Dynamo Minsk.

Earlier, on February 18, St. Petersburg SKA beat Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod with a score of 4:3 in a home match. Among the winners, Nikolay Polyakov, Andrey Pedan, Marat Khairullin and Maxim Fedotov distinguished themselves.

Prior to this, on February 11, SKA inflicted a crushing defeat on the Sochi team in the first match of the KHL regular season at the new SKA Arena with a score of 8:1 (1:0, 2:1, 5:0).