The Golden Stick of the most valuable player of the regular season of the Continental Hockey League (KHL) of the 2022/23 season was received by forward of the St. Petersburg SKA team Dmitry Yashkin, which became known on May 18 during the closing ceremony of the season.

Last season, the 30-year-old forward scored 67 (40+22) points in the regular season, in the playoffs – 7 (5+2) points in 14 games, said “Sport Express“.

“It is a pleasure to receive this award. <...> I would like to say thank you to those who believed in me, and to those who did not believe – this is an additional motivation. I once again proved that everything is possible through labor and work, ”quotes KHL portal most valuable player of the season.

The KHL added that Yashkin excelled last season both among snipers, scoring 40 goals, and among scorers, gaining 62 points. She also became the second hockey player in KHL history after Sergey Mozyakin to score 40 goals in one regular season.

Yashkin received his first Golden Stick in the 2019/20 season as part of Dynamo Moscow.

SKA is the winner of the regular season of the Continental Hockey League in the 2022/23 season. On February 15, the St. Petersburg club won the tournament ahead of schedule for the third time in its history, gaining 99 points at that time.