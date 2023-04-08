SKA beat CSKA 3:1 and equalized the score in the semi-final series of the KHL playoffs

Petersburg SKA defeated CSKA Moscow in the fourth match of the final of the Western Conference of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

The meeting was held in Moscow and ended with the score 3:1. Muscovites forward Konstantin Okulov scored the first goal in the 24th minute. Then, at the end of the second period, the St. Petersburg team hit the opponents’ gates twice within 17 seconds, Stepan Falkovsky and Alexander Volkov scored. And in the 57th minute, Zakhar Bardakov strengthened the advantage of the hosts.

Thus, SKA equalized the score in the series up to four victories (2:2). The next match will be held in St. Petersburg on April 10 and will start at 19:30 Moscow time. In the finals of the Eastern Conference of the KHL, Kazan’s Ak Bars and Omsk’s Avangard meet. Kazan is currently leading the series with a score of 3:1.

CSKA is the current owner of the Gagarin Cup. Last season, in the final series, the army team turned out to be stronger than Metallurg Magnitogorsk.