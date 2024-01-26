













Sk8 The Infinity is back with an OVA and this is what you should know









Sk8 The Infinity is a series produced by Studio Bones. A new OVA has already been announced and we can see a poster that reminds us of the details of the characters for which we love awesome boy anime.

Although details of what the new installment could be like have not yet been revealed, perhaps we know who it could focus on thanks to the new poster. Precise information about the launch was not reported either, for now we have to wait for more details.

Source: Studio Bones

However, of course we will see the famous cast in the middle of street riots while they show us their peculiar personalities.

Reiki Kyan lives in Okinawa and is a second-year high school student. He is also a dedicated skateboarder who looks for places to compete; In this way he will reach a critical moment from which he will not be able to return so easily. After an encounter in an underground competition, his life will take an unexpected turn.

The first season of Sk8 The Infinity It arrived in 2021, so at least three years would have passed for this new delivery. Another of Studio Bones' original series is Metallic Rouge which is currently broadcast and commemorates the 25th anniversary of the animation house of My Hero Academia.

We recommend you: Test: Who would be your husbando from Sk8 the Infinity?

Where can I watch Sk8 The Infinity?

At the moment, The first season of the anime series is available on Prime Video, Crunchyroll, and Funimation.

Remember that the first installment consists of twelve chapters, lfull of saturation of colors and movements, as well as action and exciting adventures of young skaters. Are you ready for the new season?

You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 18 times, 13 visits today)