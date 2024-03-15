The head of the Investigative Committee (IC) of the Russian Federation, Alexander Bastrykin, ordered to reward a 9-year-old Belgorod boy who shielded his 9-month-old sister during shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). The press service of the Investigative Committee reported this on March 15.

The incident occurred the day before in the village of Belovskoye. Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported injuries to two children and a third victim – a man with a closed craniocerebral injury. Before them, since the beginning of the day, 19 people had been injured in armed attacks in the region.

The girl was admitted to a medical facility with wounds to her face, hand, and also with a traumatic brain injury. Both children were injured and are in a medical facility in a moderate condition, they are receiving the necessary assistance.

“Thanks to the heroic act of the schoolboy, we managed to avoid tragic consequences <...> Alexander Ivanovich Bastrykin instructed the relevant units of the Investigative Committee of Russia to nominate the boy who saved his sister for a departmental award,” the message says on website departments.

It is noted that the Investigative Committee will establish the circumstances of the incident and give a legal assessment of the actions of all those involved.

Earlier that day, Gladkov reported two casualties as a result of the Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod. Apartments, private residential buildings, shopping center buildings, a school stadium and a number of cars were damaged. Later it became known that as a result of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ strikes, one person was killed in the city of Grayvoron.

Izvestia correspondent Alexander Safiulin showed the consequences of the attack on the city. Residents said they heard a loud roar. In one of the cars in the parking lot, they showed a hole made by a shell fragment, reminiscent of a bullet.

Gladkov also reported that Ukrainian Armed Forces militants fired at the village of Gruzskoye, and there were no casualties. In addition, at the end of the night, about 400 residents of the Grayvoronsky urban district were taken to safe places.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to strike Russian territories against the backdrop of a special operation in Donbass, the start of which was announced on February 24, 2022. The decision to hold it was made due to the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.