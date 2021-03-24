Investigators of the Main Investigation Department of the TFR will conduct a procedural check among the people who are the initiators and organizers of the Body Worlds exposition of human bodies and organs, opened in the city of Moscow. About it informs press service of the federal body on March 23.

On behalf of the chairman of the committee, Alexander Bystrykin, investigators must give a legal assessment of the goals, content and purpose of this exhibition for its compliance with the legislation of the Russian Federation.

The decision to check was made after negative publications in the media, which said that the exhibition violates moral values ​​and expresses open disrespect for society, and may also hurt the feelings of believers.

The Investigative Committee noted that the network is collecting signatures for a petition demanding to close the exhibition.

The exposition opened at VDNKh on March 12, it shows human bodies and organs processed using the plastination method – replacing fats and liquids with artificial polymers. The organizers call it anatomical and scientific-cognitive.

Earlier, on March 12, it was reported that the church would not be against the Body Worlds exhibition. Showcasing more than 100 real mummified human bodies, the exposition caused many protests from public figures. The church is also dissatisfied, but the ROC will not make any efforts to cancel the project.

Vakhtang Kipshidze, deputy chairman of the department for interaction of the church with society and the media of the Moscow Patriarchate, said that the church believes that it is quite enough to talk about the moral doubtfulness of such events.