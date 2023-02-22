SK showed a video from inside the burned-out MKM hotel in the center of Moscow

The Investigative Committee for Moscow published a video from inside a burned-out hotel in the center of the capital. Personnel placed in the department’s Telegram channel.

The video shows how investigators inspect the premises affected by the fire. At the same time, some rooms were almost completely destroyed by fire.

A fire at the MKM hotel on Mezhdunarodnaya Street in Moscow was reported on the evening of February 21. The fire area was 300 square meters. It was determined that the cause of the fire was arson. According to eyewitnesses, one of the tenants doused things in the corridor with flammable liquid. According to the neighbors, he could have done this in a state of alcoholic psychosis.

Six people died then, including two children. Nine more victims were taken to hospitals, their condition is not specified. About 50 people were rescued from the burning building, 200 residents were evacuated.