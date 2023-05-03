The Investigative Committee of Russia published a video from the scene of an explosion on a railway in the Bryansk region

The Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia published a video from the scene of an explosion on a railway in the Bryansk region. Frames posted in Telegram– RBC channel.

The footage shows the damaged carriages of a derailed freight train. Law enforcement officers are on the scene.

Earlier, in the Moscow Interregional Transport Prosecutor’s Office, Lente.ru announced the organization of an inspection into the derailment of freight train cars in the Bryansk region due to the explosion of the railway track.

On Tuesday, May 2, in the Bryansk region, unidentified people blew up the railway track. The press service of Russian Railways reported about 20 wagons of a freight train that had derailed as a result of sabotage. According to the governor of the Bryansk region Alexander Bogomaz, the locomotive and several cars derailed at the Snezhetskaya station near Bryansk due to the operation of an explosive device, no one was injured.