As per tradition, the offers proposed by Amazon with the Prime Day allow you to purchase PC components at advantageous prices. An example are the SK Hynix Platinum P41 SSDwhich Prime members can now purchase with the 27% off for the 2TB cut and 23% for the 1TB one. You can get the promotion at this address or by clicking on the box below.

The standard price of the 2TB Hynix SSD is 205.99 euros, while the one on offer is only 150.99 euroswith a reduction of 55 euros. The 1TB model, on the other hand, is offered at 94.99 euros, with a price cut of almost 30 euros compared to the standard one of 123.99 euros. The product is Sold by SK Hynix EU and Fulfilled by Amazonwith guaranteed one-day shipping.