SK confirmed the death of two people in the crash of the An-2 plane in the Nenets Autonomous Okrug

In the Nenets Autonomous Okrug (NAO), an An-2 plane crashed due to icing, killing two people, and ten more were injured. This was reported to Lente.ru in the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR).

The An-2 aircraft, carrying 12 people, made a hard landing near the village of Karatayka. It was established that as a result of the crash, two people died, the rest received injuries of varying severity.

The plane followed the route Naryan-Mar – Karatayka – Varandey – Naryan-Mar. According to preliminary information, icing became the cause of the crash.