UK: forensic experts confirmed the death of Prigozhin in a plane crash near Tver

The Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia has confirmed the death of businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin as a result of the crash of his plane in the Tver region. The department released a statement Telegram.

The investigation has completed the molecular genetic examinations. “According to their results, the identity of all 10 dead has been established, they correspond to the list stated in the flight sheet,” said Svetlana Petrenko, official representative of the Investigative Committee.

On August 23, an Embraer plane crashed in the Tver region. On board were seven passengers and three crew members, no one could be saved. Among the passengers was businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, as well as key Wagner commander Dmitry Utkin. According to one version of the investigation, there could be a bomb in the landing gear compartment of the aircraft.

Earlier, the UK seized flight recorders from the crash site in the Tver region of the Embraer business jet, which was flying from Moscow to St. Petersburg. Investigators continue to inspect the area and seize documents that are important to establish all the circumstances of the crash.