“Kommersant”: SK checked the Wezzu electric scooter rental service at the request of the Department of Transport of Moscow

In early August, the Investigative Department of the Russian Investigative Committee for the North-Eastern District of Moscow conducted an inspection of one of the services for renting electric scooters in Moscow at the request of the Transport Department of the Moscow City Hall. We are talking about the kicksharing company Wezzu, which was suspected of providing services that do not meet security requirements. Found out about it “Kommersant”.

As the department told the publication, Wezzu has not yet concluded an offer agreement with the Traffic Management Center (TsODD) for the use of urban bike parking. Also, the company has virtually no age restrictions: a child of any age can actually rent a scooter, while other operators have an age limit of 18 years.

In addition, the department claims that the devices used by the company are not checked for safety – many do not have front depreciation, serviceable brakes, headlights, a sound signal, and an automatic deceleration device. Wezzu scooters are not integrated into single “slow zones”, I say in the deptrans. At the same time, the newspaper notes that the “slow” zones are still displayed in the Wezzu application: in Sokolniki and Izmailovsky Park, electric scooters should not travel faster than 15 km / h.

Wezzu Managing Director Dmitry Yankevich told the publication that the audit was completed and no violations were found. As for violations, contrary to the statements of the mayor’s office, the speed of all scooters in Wezzu is limited to 15 km / h, he said, and the rental agreement stipulates an age limit of 18 years, he stressed.

Earlier, the head of the Main Directorate for Road Safety of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, Police Lieutenant General Mikhail Chernikov, promised that the traffic police and the Ministry of Transport would deal with the rules for using electric scooters in Russia and develop appropriate provisions by the end of 2022. He recalled that the speed of electric scooters in Russia is becoming aggressive. According to Chernikov, it is already registered at more than 100 kilometers per hour.