Investigators in Dagestan have launched a check on the fact of causing grievous bodily harm to a child on an escalator in a shopping center. On Tuesday, April 18, it was reported in Telegram channel Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic.

The incident happened earlier that day in a shopping center located on I. Shamil Avenue. As a result of incorrect operation of the escalator, a four-year-old boy was seriously injured. The child was hospitalized “Federal News Agency”.

The Ministry of Health of Dagestan said that the escalator crushed the child and tore off his fingers. It was impossible to restore them. His condition is currently stable, there is no threat to life.

Investigators of the investigative department for the Soviet district of the city began a procedural check, during which all the circumstances of the incident were established.

In March, a three-year-old boy suffered a leg injury on an escalator at a shopping center in the Petrogradsky district in St. Petersburg. The child was hospitalized, doctors discovered a fracture of the three metatarsal bones of the left foot.