Investigators are checking reports about the fall of an elevator with students at a Moscow university located in the west of the capital. About this on Saturday, September 26, reports Main Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the region.

“From the news report it follows that in a Moscow university, an elevator with students fell and got stuck. Several students were taken to the hospital. They are provided with the necessary medical assistance, ”the ministry said.

The audit will be made a procedural decision.

We are talking about the Moscow University of Finance and Law (MFLA), the radio station “Moscow Says” reports on the same day, citing messages from students of the educational institution in social networks.

According to them, the elevator with people fell and got stuck. Because of the incident, some of the students in the cockpit fainted. At the same time, as noted by the students, the leadership of the university did not allow them to call the Ministry of Emergency Situations and get out of the elevator on their own, threatening with expulsion.

In turn, the press secretary of the university, Yekaterina Isaeva, told the radio station that the incident took place in the Kaluzhsky educational building on September 24. According to her, then the elevator stopped at the level of the first floor and the students themselves are to blame for this, who grossly violated the operating rules during the break.

The elevator doors, she said, were blocked, and the students, trying to get out of the cab on their own, severely damaged them. Because of this, university staff could not quickly unlock the doors, she added.

“Until the arrival of the technical maintenance service, the university workers, the paramedic on duty at the university’s medical center, and the arrived ambulance doctors provided possible assistance to the students who were inside the locked elevator car,” Isaeva said.

It is reported that after the incident, several students were taken to the hospital.

On September 18, in an apartment building in eastern Moscow, an elevator flew several floors down due to a failure, after which a safety brake was activated. At the time of the emergency, there were two women inside. On this fact, the investigators organized a check.