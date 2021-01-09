Investigators have begun an investigation into the avalanche at the Otdelnaya Mountain ski resort in Norilsk, reports website RF IC for the Krasnoyarsk Territory and the Republic of Khakassia.

“At the scene of the incident, an investigative and operational group is working, search activities are underway, the number of people who could be under the snow is being specified,” the ministry said in a statement.

In the evening of January 8, an avalanche came down in the area of ​​the Otdelnaya Mountain ski complex in Norilsk. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, up to six buildings were under the rubble. The search work involves 200 people, including employees of the local fire and rescue team and volunteers.

At night, 30 rescuers from the Dudinsky Arctic search and rescue team of the Russian Emergencies Ministry arrived at the scene of the emergency. In addition, the Krasnoyarsk Aviation Rescue Center flew to Norilsk.

Earlier it was reported that after the avalanche near Norilsk, four people were found alive, including two children. At the same time, it was not specified where they were. Two more people got out of the avalanche on their own. In addition, it became known about the rescue of a 15-year-old teenager who was taken out from under a snow block. The young man was hospitalized in serious condition.