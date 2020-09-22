The investigation asked to put under house arrest the head of the Ministry of Transport of the Saratov region, Alexei Zaitsev, follows from the materials of the Volsky district court on September 22.

“Subject of presentation: petitions, complaints – about the choice of a preventive measure in the form of house arrest. The person in respect of whom the material was received is Zaitsev Alexey Vasilievich, ”reports TASS excerpt from documents.

In addition to a petition from the investigation for arrest, the court received another petition to remove Zaitsev from office.

According to the investigation, from 2011 to 2020, an official who held various positions in this institution during this time received bribes worth more than 3 million rubles from a subordinate organization that repairs and maintains roads.

As specified in the regional prosecutor’s office, the wife of the regional minister was fictitiously employed in one of the road construction organizations. The woman did not work, but received a salary; over the years, more than 3 million rubles were transferred to her.

The governor of the region, Valery Radaev, instructed to conduct an official check in relation to Zaitsev; if the facts are confirmed, the official will be dismissed from his post due to the loss of confidence.

Earlier, on September 19, it was reported about the arrest of the former Minister of Forestry of the Krasnoyarsk Territory Dimitriy Maslodudov, suspected of receiving a bribe on an especially large scale. The court determined the measure of restraint in the form of detention for two months.

According to the investigation, in the period from March 2018 to March 2020, the official patronized a logging company, the nominal founders of which were acquaintances of his brother, and de facto was led by the brother himself.