Just before his wedding to Jasmijn, last November, Sjoerd van Ramshorst was working on a song for her. The writing process did not go smoothly. Instead, he first wrote a tearjerker about a bachelor (“I’ll always be single, nobody says ‘not this, that’s true’, I’m back behind the wheel, with passion and fire, looking for adventure”). To be clear: Van Ramshorst did not have an acute fear of commitment. He laughs: “No, dude. I’ve had a melody in my head for ages. I thought: if I’m struggling now, I’ll put that on paper first.”