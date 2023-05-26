Many people will recognize the feeling: that after a freshly cut haircut you feel comfortable in your own skin again. But if you don’t have the money for that — because you desperately need those 50 euros to put food on the table all week — that becomes difficult. Sjoerd de Vries therefore cuts people who need it for free. “You can see the relief, the joy in their eyes.”
Cock Rijneveen
#Sjoerd #cuts #people #free #big #smile #return
