Energy billHow much money do you spend on energy at home? How do you try to reduce costs? We ask these questions weekly to a Dutchman. Today: Sjaak Kolderman (75) from Sassenheim.

How do you live?

,,I live with my wife in a terraced house from 1985 in Sassenheim. It is a terraced house with 98 square meters of living space and with unobstructed views of the west. We look out over a meadow, but because of that we always have a lot of wind from the sea outside. Fortunately, we don’t have that problem at home.

We did have a lot of nuisance from Schiphol. The planes flew in over the sea. It drove me crazy. I slept badly because of it. I tried everything, earplugs, but nothing helped. In the end we replaced the single glazing in the bedroom with extra thick double glazing, with a special gas in between that dampens the sound. Since then we haven’t had any more problems with it. The only downside is that I can’t open the window at night. But this has been one of my better purchases. See also In the Russian forest, skiers stumbled upon a grenade tied to a tree

Downstairs was already double glazed. Furthermore, the insulation is from the year 1985. I have placed radiator foil behind the radiators myself, with magnets. That works well. We are the first residents, but we still enjoy living there. We have also switched to induction cooking.”

What kind of energy contract do you have?

,,Our annual contract with Engie expired last month, so now we have a flexible contract. As a result, we now pay 130 euros per month. That is based on an annual consumption of 325 cubic meters of gas and 2100 kWh of electricity. 1000 kWh standard rate and 1100 in the off-peak rate. We don’t switch often, but I always calculate it. I avoid the ‘fast guys’, the energy companies with cashbacks. I don’t trust that, I’d rather pay a little more. But that is personal.”





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also The boredom coalition

What do you do to lower your energy bill?

,,I am not stingy, but in terms of energy consumption I do pay attention to the little ones. Still, a lot goes by itself: we turn off the light when it’s not needed and close the doors. We have a smart thermostat, but I only use it to turn off the stove. It goes out every night at 9:15 PM. I turn it on manually, if I think it’s necessary. It is always 18 degrees here in the house. If we’re cold, we just put on a sweater. Cozy, with the candles lit and sometimes an oil lamp. Although we are a bit careful with that, because those vapors are not so healthy either.

At my age I will no longer start using solar panels. If I had been a little younger, I would have bought them one hundred percent. Now I do believe it. Our roof faces east and west, which has never been so favourable, but perhaps it pays off with the current energy prices. I consciously bought a new, more economical refrigerator. That makes a huge difference, just like the mechanical ventilation that I replaced. I also pull the plugs from the devices that are not being used, I hang a curtain in front of the front door and I closed the letterbox. This means less heat is lost.” See also In St. Petersburg, parents locked the child in the basement for six hours

Would you like to participate in this section yourself? Mail to wonen@dpgmedia.nl. This episode of ‘Energy Account’ has been assessed by energy performance consultant and real estate agent Fabian Grotenhuis from Dieren.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.