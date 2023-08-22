Officials from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa began a three-day summit in Johannesburg on Tuesday, August 22. The BRICS, a club of five nations comprising 40% of the world’s population and more than 25% of the world’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and positioning itself as an economic counterweight to the West. Almost 15 years after the founding of the group, France 24 analyzes the figures of the BRICS and their weight in the world economy.

The term “BRIC” first arose in 2001 to refer to the emerging economies of Brazil, Russia, India and China. It was coined by Jim O’Neill, a British economist at investment bank Goldman Sachs, and it soon became popular with financial analysts and investors eager to tap into fast-growing markets.

In 2009, representatives of the four countries adopted the acronym at a first BRIC summit, held in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg. The union was designed to give these nations greater weight on the global stage and offset the dominance of Western industrialized economies.

South Africa joined the group a year later, so the “S” was added to the acronym.

Map showing the BRICS countries, which cover almost a third of the world’s land area and more than 40% of its total population. © Graphics France 24

the five BRICS economies account for just over a quarter of the global Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Source: World Bank. © Graphics France24

Average per capita in dollars of the BRICS countries. © Graphics France24

In 2015, the five countries established their own lending institution: the New Development Bank (NDB), based in Shanghai, China’s economic hub, and conceived as an alternative to the Washington-based World Bank.

The bank’s stated mission is “to mobilize resources for development projects in the BRICS, emerging economies and developing countries.” Its current president is Dilma Rousseff, former president of Brazil, appointed in March 2023.

Expansion?

The NDB has helped stimulate growing interest in the bloc, fueling rumors of a possible expansion in the coming years. Applicants to join the BRICS club include Saudi Arabia, Iran, Argentina and Egypt.

The BRICS already constitute a significant territorial and demographic bloc, covering nearly a third of the world’s land area and comprising more than 40% of its total population. The two most populous nations on the planet, India and China, have a combined population of almost 3 billion.

Together, the five BRICS economies account for just over a quarter of global Gross Domestic Product (GDP), according to the World Bank. However, the overall figures hide significant disparities between members.

In a 2021 interview with the French newspaper ‘Le Monde’, O’Neill observed that the respective shares of Russia and Brazil in the global economy, “after a decade of rapid growth, had fallen back to their 2001 level.” .

“Perhaps I should have called this club the ‘IC’ (for India and China),” O’Neill added. “Or just the ‘C’.”