Featherweight now he has a smile of almost a million pesos. A few days ago, the young Mexican singer of “corridos tumbados” shared on his social networks that he was sent to do a diamond denture, showing his thousands of followers his eccentric side. The piece was created by Braggao jewelry, in conjunction with Dr. Raúl Pérez (known as “The Dentist of Celebrities”).

Was designed with 10 quintal white gold and set with seven carats of brilliant cut VVS diamonds, enameled in the shape of red hearts. According to Hyper Beast Latam, Featherweight’s diamond-studded teeth It cost $58,000.. the television host Gustavo Adolfo Infante criticized “Double P” for its eccentricities. “It will be that I have never had that money to buy jewelry like that, but that they bring five or seven centimeters of pure diamonds or brilliants and the chains and the watches… that is, for what,” he said on the “First-hand” program. in Television Image.

The entertainment journalist also said that the real rich don’t do those things. “When you have seen Elon Musk (with teeth like this), he could even bring diamonds to his conscience, one day I heard that the more chains and more pendants you bring, it is the size of your insecurity.”

Also, as a joke, Gustavo Adolfo Infante He mentioned not imagining Featherweight eating a cake with those diamond teeth. “Everyone is free to do what they want, some put them on like vampires, others think they are cats, then they make a feline smile, I think there is no such thing as natural, imagine you eat a bean pancake and it goes one of the bright ones”.

Featherweight debuts diamond-studded teeth

On the other hand, Dr. Raúl Pérez, in response to comments from social network users, clarified that these grills are removed and put on. “I am seeing that there is a lot of controversy with the grills that we put on FeatherweightIt’s not that he’s going to eat with them, they’re not glued, that he won’t be able to remove them anymore, that his smile was much better without them.” He mentioned that two years ago he had put veneers on the singer, “after that he we put the diamonds, so these diamonds are only an accessory, pretend that it is like a chain, a ring, it is simply an accessory”.

