Yes, cars just keep getting bigger and bigger. At least, that has long been the trend. Today the world is so busy that the shore may be turning the tide. However, put a first-generation Golf or 911 next to a recent one and there is no escaping it: those grandsons are quite large. People with a small garage need not apply.

But, for the real nerds and for the fetishists, this general truth is of course not enough. Because, how much does it make a difference exactly. Millimeters and centimeters, that’s what it’s all about. How far does the nose stick out over the boundary of the lot of your brand new tiny house? And, how many more centimeters do you have compared to the neighbor (m/f/i)?

Well, now you can easily view all of that. There is a site that is dedicated to these important life questions. on carsized.com can you take a closer look. At least, the sizes are based on pictures of cars on the gritty streets. So it is not necessarily about the factory data, but it all seems to be quite accurate.

Finally you can now investigate and also immediately visualize how much bigger a new BMW 5-Series is compared to an old animal. Or, for example, compare two different models that you have in mind. Handy if you’re the type of person who demands a different cool box when buying a car because the old one doesn’t fit through the loading opening. Always annoying when that happens.

Well, of course it’s all a bit nerdy. But hey, aren’t all of us car enthusiasts a nerd deep down? Exactly, we thought so too. Data is available for many common cars, although there are (still) some gaps. So although we stereotypically thought of it right away, you’re not just limited to Germans. Let us know which cars you beat in the comparator, in the comments!

