A majority of the House of Representatives believes that putting ‘beating videos’ online, such as that of the man at Bijlmer Arena station, must now really stop. CDA and PvdA are working on a bill to penalize the distributors of this kind of images. A fine can be up to 9000 euros. Almost all parties are positive about this law, although a lot depends on how it will be implemented. “Enforcement is still a big question mark.”

