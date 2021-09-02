Golden hedgehog with a fairy foot, the superfine tactical intelligence and slowness of a lazy sloth (but he made the ball run like a wonder); Carlos Valderrama – now 60 years old – was the front-man and the charismatic leader of one of the most picturesque national teams of all centuries, Colombia which between the 80s and the 90s became a reference model for many coaches, even from our home . In that one a team that practiced the Tiqui-Taca before the Tiqui-Taca and unwound its web of passes in a grueling series of toques – precisely short and quick touches of the ball on the ground – Valderrama was the director, the caliph in the control tower, the conductor.