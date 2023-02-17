Sixty years. Even myths age. But the Michael Jordan legend doesn’t show the wrinkles of age, quite the contrary. His highness, the man who flew with the ball in his hand, the one who transformed the NBA into a global league, is celebrating an important birthday. He does so at a time when his basketball epic is stronger than ever, relaunched in the collective imagination by The Last Dance, the Netflix documentary broadcast this week in the clear every Wednesday on Dmax.