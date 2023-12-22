Infanta Elena, daughter of the emeritus kings Juan Carlos I and Sofia, and sister of King Felipe VI, celebrated her sixtieth birthday on Wednesday, amid questions and questions about the role of women compared to men in the succession to the Spanish Crown.

Elena de Borbón y Grecia, the eldest daughter of Juan Carlos I, was called to be queen. Until her brother, her son, Felipe de Borbón, was born. which immediately took away her status as first heir to the throne.

It was King Charles IV, who in 1789 approved the so-called Pragmatic Sanction that established that The woman could reign as long as she had no male brothers.

The Spanish Constitution, in force since 1978, enshrines the political model of monarchy with parliamentary democracy and contemplates equality between men and women among its regulations. However, in article 57, it created the exception in the case of succession to the Crown.

The norm, which maintains the principle of pragmatics of 1789, gives preference to men over women. It means that if a male child is born, he will be destined to be the successor, even if there are older sisters.. The movement occurs automatically. This is what happened to Infanta Elena since January 30, 1968 when her brother Felipe was born and she was 5 years old.

The surprising thing about the regulations that displaced Infanta Elena, who holds the title of Duchess of Lugo granted by her father, is that Charles IV of Borbón was her sixth grandfather. In her time, however, it was an advance in terms of equality, since a previous rule, promulgated in 1713 by Philip V – her eighth grandfather – prohibited women's access to the throne.

Kings Felipe and Letizia leaving the meal celebrated for the 60th birthday of Infanta Elena.

King Emeritus Juan Carlos I, since its approval, has been a supporter of the constitutional rule that left his daughter Elena out of the immediate succession. The king's motives were clear: both he and his father, the Count of Barcelona, ​​had older sisters and did not want problems of succession and dynastic legitimacy.

Infanta Elena is currently third in the line of succession, after her nieces, Princess Leonor, first on the list, and Infanta Sofía, her sister. During her father's reign, however, she was never relegated and occupied a prominent place in many royal representation events.

Princess Leonor, heir to the Spanish crown, King Felipe VI and the entire royal family.

The particular profile of Infanta Elena

Married in 1995, and then separated from Jaime de Marichalar y Sáenz de Tejada, a nobleman of Soria origin, she had two children: Felipe Juan Froilán and Victoria Federica. The first usually appears in the news due to his wayward behavior and the second has become a prominent influencer. Currently, Elena works at the Mapfre Foundation.

A lover of horses – she was a very good rider – she also has a passion for bulls and often goes to bullfights in Madrid. “He has a huge personality, a very strong character. She is very noble and direct and that is why she often does not fit in. But she is a very good person, a charm when she is confident,” said journalist Beatriz de Orleans in statements to the newspaper El País.

It is said that she is the most similar to her father, with whom she is very close. In fact, the king emeritus traveled expressly from Abu Dhabi to celebrate his sixtieth birthday.

King Juan Carlos and Infanta Elena.

The infanta managed to gather most of her family. Kings Felipe and Letizia went to a restaurant in Madrid; Juan Carlos and Sofia; her sister—Infanta Cristina—with three of her children: Juan, Pablo and Irene; and her children Froilán and Federica, as well as Princess Irene, sister of Queen Sofía. Princess Leonor, who is completing her military training at the General Academy of Zaragoza, and Infanta Sofía did not arrive at the celebration. It was the second meeting of the Bourbon family and Greece since the recent celebration of the coming of age of the Princess of Asturias.

The farewell at the exit of the restaurant of Infanta Elena and her father, in front of the media, has gone viral and has been the target of news and memes. Two kisses are given, one on each cheek, as is customary in Spain; then she genuflects, a gesture that is part of the greeting protocol before the kings; Then he draws the sign of the cross on her forehead with his thumb, as if crossing her, and she does the same on his; They end with a game of hands and two pats that each gives on the other's chest, as if in a spirit of complicity, a bit in the style of what two basketball players from New York would do. It is a walk through history and places in one movement, which was obviously planned and rehearsed. Amid speculation and gossip, some media have highlighted that it is an ancient greeting with roots in his family.

Infanta Elena, who in her youth would have had an affair with Cayetano Martínez de Irujo, son of the then Duchess of Alba, and a close relationship with several horsemen, finally chose to marry Marichalar, from whom she separated in 2007.

During the first years of marriage, the princess and the economist lived in Paris. In 1998, after his return to Madrid, Marichalar became one of the most photographed men for his style of dress, which many described as eccentric, and for appearing in the fashion shows of Louis Vuitton, Dior, Loewe and Fendi. . In fact, it was said that he tried to renew the discreet style of his then wife, who for a time showed more daring models.

He is a director of the LVMH group and, for some years, he has lived a discreet life, away from the spotlight, dedicated to promoting his own brand—B Corner—of men's clothing. “To follow fashion is to have no personality,” Marichalar told Vanity Fair magazine in 2018.

Cristina, the other princess

Infanta Elena has not had to face the serious problems suffered by her sister, Infanta Cristina, whose husband, Iñaki Urdangarin, He was sentenced to five years and ten months in prison. She herself had to pay a fine of almost 137,000 euros (about five hundred million pesos). Urdangarin was accused of crimes of embezzlement, prevarication and fraud against the public administration. Infanta Cristina was found responsible, for profit, in the crimes of embezzlement and fraud of her husband.

Subsequently, she was removed from the Royal House and the title of Duchess of Palma, which she held with her husband, was withdrawn.

Their separation created a social and media stir, as it was learned that her husband was unfaithful to her while he was in prison. The details of the affair were aired in the press.

Elena's jump and landing on Leonor

Princess Leonor in her military training in Spain.

The princess who did not reign in Spain has been compared these days with her niece Princess Leonor, official successor of Felipe VI, who, in the absence of male brothers, will probably be queen of Spain.

The constitutional norm, which favors men over women, however, is once again the center of discussion on the occasion of Elena's sixtieth birthday.. Many Spaniards wonder how long discrimination will continue, contrary to the Constitution itself, which establishes equality between men and women as a basic principle.

JUANITA SAMPER OSPINA

TIME CORRESPONDENT

MADRID