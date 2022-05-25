In the Albanian capital Tirana, 12 Dutch and 48 Italian football supporters were arrested in the night from Tuesday to Wednesday. This is reported by the Albanian police facebook† Police say they wanted to stop a confrontation between fans of Feyenoord and AS Roma, after which the fans turned violent.

Ten police officers were injured, the police said. “Feyenoord fans hit the police with glass bottles, stones, sticks and other massive objects.” A police vehicle was also reportedly damaged. Albanian media reports about a 45-year-old Albanian who is in hospital after violence by “Dutch people, in a drunken state”.

On Wednesday evening, Feyenoord and AS Roma will play against each other in the final of the Conference League. “Feyenoord fans have turned Tirana into a scene of pure chaos,” Albanian prince Leka said on Tuesday evening. Twitter† “I can’t wait to see what happens tomorrow after the game.”