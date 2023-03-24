Dawn will celebrate its 39 years of experience with a symphony concert at the Gran Teatro Nacional and with more than 100 artists on stage. Sixto Ayvar (Sixtucha), vocalist and leader of the group that makes Andean music in Quechua with modern sounds, was excited to reveal that they will be accompanied by the Andean lyric soprano, Lilian Cornelio, better known as Hatun Killa.

After seven years, Alborada returns to the stage of the Grand National Theater to delight his fans with a proposal that highlights the singing in Quechua, covered by the harmonic union of native instruments, such as quenas, panpipes, toyos, sikus and antaras, with other more contemporary ones, such as violins, violas, cellos and double basses

The Ocobambino group is made up of Sixto Ayvar (Sixtucha), leader and main vocalist, his brother Wilber Ayvarher nephew renzo pandall and the last to join, Adrian Cabanillas. There will be no shortage of songs like “Ananau”, “Yuyariguay”, “Diáspora”, “Wayanakuy”, “Relámpago”, “Zisary Lucero” and “Rosaura”. To see this symphony concert, tickets are available on Teleticket.

In conversation with The Republic, sixtucha surprised by assuring that he already feels tired and hopes that another musician will soon take over the baton from Alborada. He also assured that, unlike other groups, they have managed to attract audiences from other countries, despite the fact that they do not know Quechua.

— How have these 39 years in charge of Alborada been?

—These 39 years, for me, particularly, have been too exhausting. We have toiled and traveled too much. There have been very difficult years because we did not stop. Well, now we are traveling less. But with the new young people that make up Alborada, we will surely travel again more frequently. I am the only one of the founders left, I am still eager to continue working for our music and very happy because we have a new generation.

— Would you like to continue leading Alborada until you are 50 years old or do you plan to leave the baton of the group to someone else?

—I already want to leave someone to replace me, but I want to continue working behind Alborada because I already feel tired. In addition, Alborada’s job is not only to sing, it is also to play and dance. So, with my 59 years, it is already very complicated. But if there is a talented young man out there with a good voice, we are waiting for him to be part of this new generation and replace me.

Sixtucha already thinks about retirement

— What conditions must a member of Alborada have?

— That he sings, that he knows the Quechua language, that he has our look and plays wind instruments. But we don’t demand a very talented musician either. If you come, welcome. But what we ask is that he be disciplined, orderly and one thing that is very important: that he be humble, simple and transparent. And what is training, we give it to them.

— How have you managed to internationalize by singing in Quechua, a language that almost no one speaks?

—The Quechua language has its magic and, apart from that, music does not need to have a language that you understand. Music enters through the ear and enters directly into the soul. In Peru we consume a lot of rock in English and ballads in English, and nobody knows English. The same thing happens in other countries. For example, in Poland, Polish women pronounce Quechua very well, even when we played at some festivals on the beach, they sang the song “Chirapaq” for us and pronounced it very well. Those things are pretty. Rather, I am very sorry that our Peruvian public residing in another country hardly sees us. If we are in Russia, our audience is Russian… they are Polish, they are Austrian, they are Swiss, they are German, they are Dutch, they are Finnish. If there are Peruvians, there are only a few.

the big show

—This March 25 they will perform at the Gran Teatro Nacional and, for many artists, it is a dream to sing there. Is it for you too?

—It really is a dream, it is the best scenario we have. It is a stage where educated people go, where people go to listen and not make a fuss, they are going to enjoy themselves, they are going to be nourished by the music. So for us it is a challenge, apart from the fact that the setting is majestic and magical. It is also a challenge because we want to do things well and I believe that singing at the Gran Teatro Nacional is like facing a World Cup for soccer players. It is to go, prepare well and come out the winner.

— Is singing in the National Stadium also a dream?

“In all honesty, no. Rather, I would like to hold a festival among various artists in the National Stadium, but as a tribute to Peru, which would be more magical.

—The Kjarkas celebrated their anniversary at the National Stadium, maybe you can celebrate your 40 years there.

—But only in a part of the stadium. The ideal would be to have the entire stadium and make a revolving stage, that is, you go singing and you go around and in the end you see all the audience. That would be magical, but it all costs a lot of money to set up. I have seen a concert by Los Broncos de México that they did in a bullring as a revolving stage. It was fantastic.