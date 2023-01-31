The hospitalizations due to Covid-19 in Mexico City have reported a decline for the first time since the beginning of the sixth wave of infections in the capital of the countryin November 2022.

Due to the vaccination against Covid-19implemented since 2021, by the Government of Mexico Cityis wave of infections and hospitalizations of the viruswas not reflected as the previous ones, since the inhabitants of the capital had up to three booster dosesas well as minors with the immunization campaign.

In November, both the federal and local Health Secretariat began to report increases in hospitalizations and infectionsalso due to the cold season and the increase in respiratory diseases.

During a few weeks of November, the entire month of December 2022 and January of this 2023, the Ministry of Health of the capital of the country reported a slight increase of people in local public and private hospitals.

The highest peak of hospitalized occurred during the last week of December and the first week of January, when reported 339 people hospitalized due to complications from the Covid-19 virus.

Number of people hospitalized for Covid-19 in CDMX

302 people are reported hospitalized in public and private hospitals of the Mexico Citydue to complications of the Covid-19.

The above means a declineaccording to data from the Local Health Secretary.

The capital dependency added that of said number of hospitalized people235 are in general beds Y 67 require mechanical ventilator.