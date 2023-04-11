How is Silvio Berlusconi: the latest live news on the former premier’s conditions, 11 April

Sixth night in intensive care for Silvio Berlusconi, hospitalized at San Raffaele in Milan since last Wednesday for a lung infection resulting from a form of chronic leukemia. As emerged from the bulletin released yesterday (here the report) by professors Alberto Zangrillo and Fabio Ciceri, the conditions of the former prime minister are improving, which is why the doctors expressed “cautious optimism”. Berlusconi’s mood, according to medical sources, is “high” and the former prime minister has reaffirmed his willingness to return home soon. But how are you today? Tuesday 11 April 2023, Silvio Berlusconi? Below is the latest news on the Knight’s health conditions updated live.

DIRECT

How is Silvio Berlusconi: hospitalization

The Forza Italia leader was hospitalized in intensive care at the San Raffaele in Milan on the morning of Wednesday 5 April 2023 due to cardiovascular problems. On March 30, the 86-year-old leader was discharged from the Milanese hospital, then, as mentioned yesterday, the new hospitalization. Berlusconi arrived with shortness of breath. Last week, as mentioned, Silvio Berlusconi was hospitalized and then discharged for medical checks linked, as it turned out, to the leukemia he had been diagnosed with some time earlier.

Leaving the San Raffaele, accompanied by his partner Marta Fascina, Silvio Berlusconi then waved goodbye from the back seat of the blue car to the journalists and onlookers waiting for him at the hospital entrance. The following day, March 31, he posted a photo of his socialthanking those who had been close to him: “I thank all those who have wanted to dedicate a thought of closeness and affection to me these days”, he wrote, “I have already returned to work on the main themes of these days, ready and determined to commit myself, as I have always done, for the country I love”.