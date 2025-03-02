Antena 3 It has been the most followed chain in Spain in February for sixth consecutive month when reaching a 12.8% of screen share, two tenths more than in January, followed by the 1, which maintained the second position with 10.5%, and Telecinco, with 9.6%.

According to the analysis of the Barlovento consultancy, communication with media Kantar data published this Saturday LA1 has had a tenth more than in January and Telecinco has experienced The biggest monthly climbnine tenths.

If the audience is compared with the one a year ago, of the three chains The only one that goes up is tveseven tenths, the same that is left Telecinco, while antenna 3 lowers three tenths.

On the other hand, the most watched broadcast this February has been the Copa del Rey football game Between Barça and Atlético de Madrid on the 25th, with 3.9 million viewers YU 27.5 % screen share. The most watched minute of the month (4.4 million people) was that of 22:08 hours of that day in that match issued by La1.

Demographically, Antena 3 is Leader in women and in over 45 yearswhile LA1 He leads in men and young people aged 13 to 24, a leader Telecinco between 25 and 44 years and Boing leads in children from 4 to 12 years. By regions, Antena 3 is a leader in Andalusia, Aragon, Asturias, Valencian Community, Castilla La Mancha, Castilla León, Galicia, Madrid and Murcia. LA1 is the leading chain in the Balearic Islands, the Basque Country and Navarra. and TV3 is the most watched chain in Catalonia.

For time stripes, antenna 3 leads in the Tomorrow, desktop, afternoon And during the maximum audience, while Telecinco is the most seen in midnight and energy hours in the early morning. Antena 3 news (2,029,000 average audience and 18.8 % share) are the most seen for five years and a consecutive month, in the average average audience of the main desktop and night editions.

The informative of the1 (1,194,000 average audience and 11.2% quota) are The second most viewed option and those of T5 (1,021,000 average audience and 9.5% quota) the third parties. The set of regional chains averages 8.5% screen share, with a number of unique accumulated spectators of 26.7 million, 56.7% coverage.

The regional chains With greater share this month are TV3 (14.1%), Aragon TV (11.4%), Channel South (9.5%), TVG (8.6%), ETB2 (7.9%), TVCAN (5.9%), CMM (5.7%), IB3 (5.3%), Extremadura TV channel (4.9%) and Telemadrid (4.8%), among the top ten.

28.1 million Spaniards see traditional television every day At least a minutethat is, 59.7% of the population. On the contrary, there are 3.7 million ‘telephone’, 8% of the population, which television has not seen at any time.