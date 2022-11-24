It is estimated that 99% of all species that have ever existed on Earth are now extinct. A shocking number, but more impressive than that is knowing that these species did not gradually disappear throughout history. On the contrary: extinctions were concentrated in relatively short periods, in which large percentages of all existing life disappeared in just a few million years (which, on Earth’s timeline, is very little).

One of these “mass extinction” events is quite famous: the one caused by the asteroid that wiped out (almost all) the dinosaurs. But this episode is far from being the only or the deadliest in history – in all, at least five mass extinction events took place on Earth (see all at the end of this article).

For some time now, a number of scientists have been arguing that the sixth mass extinction is happening right now, as you read this. There is no lack of evidence showing that the number of species that went extinct in the Holocene (the current period we are living in, which began about 11,000 years ago) is getting closer and closer to the number of extinctions in the aforementioned mass events – all due to the action of humanity.

In the 20th century alone, for example, hundreds of species are gone forever, and for the next few decades, the UN says that nearly a million animal and plant species are threatened with extinction to some degree on account of human activities. In 2015, a study published in the journal Science compiled evidence like this to hit the hammer and reach a conclusion well accepted by the scientific community: everything indicates that we are indeed experiencing a mass extinction.

accelerating the extinction

Now, a new study by the same team not only reaffirms the idea, but shows that extinctions are happening even faster than previously predicted. In other words, the phenomenon is accelerating. The team from Stanford University and the National Autonomous University of Mexico used 29,400 species of terrestrial vertebrates as an indicator of the speed of the extinctions we are experiencing. Of this total, 515 fit the concept of “on the verge of extinction” (when there are less than a thousand representatives of the species alive in the world today). Of this group, about half have less than 250 live specimens, which is even more serious.

Using data from 77 species of mammals and birds that are in the critically endangered group, the researchers found that 94% of all populations of these species have disappeared in the last century. Generalizing this percentage to the other species in the highest risk group, they estimated that more than 237,000 populations of these animals have disappeared since 1900.

Assuming these high-risk species only survive for a few more decades, and adding those species to the 543 vertebrate species already extinct in the 20th century, a total of 1,508 terrestrial vertebrate species will be extinct by 2050. It is estimated that under normal conditions , only nine such species would naturally become extinct. That is, the extinction rate for the period 1900-2050 will be 117 times higher than the expected extinction rate. Such a large number in such a short time is only seen in mass extinction events.

The problem is even worse if we include in the account the 388 species that have between 1,000 and 5,000 living representatives. The number of living specimens is slightly higher, but their situation is not exactly comfortable. In addition, 84% of these species live in the same regions as the 515 mentioned above, which are at a very high risk of extinction – which makes everything worse. This is because, when it comes to extinctions, the cascade effect must be considered: the disappearance of a species harms the ecological relationships of an entire habitat, and this makes it easier for other species to also follow the same path.

“Ecological interactions of species on the verge of extinction tend to drive other species to annihilation when they disappear – that is, extinction breeds extinctions,” explain the researchers in the study. A clear example of this is the “Steller sea cow”, a species of marine mammal that became extinct in the 18th century due to the decrease in the number of sea otters in the Bering Sea due to the action of human hunters.

It turns out that sea otters preyed on sea urchins, which thrived when they were gone. Urchins, in turn, fed on marine vegetation, as did Steller’s cows. They were unable to compete with the large number of hedgehogs and eventually became extinct.

Those who think that the problem is only in wild animals are wrong. The team recalled that our relationship with nature will also be profoundly affected if so many species disappear so quickly. The study cites the current Covid-19 pandemic as a direct consequence of our troubled relationship with animal life – after all, it is almost certain that the virus reached humans thanks to the illegal trade in wild animals.

Thus, the current mass extinction is comparable with phenomena such as global warming in terms of risks to humanity, and “may be the most serious environmental threat against the survival of civilization, because it is irreversible”, as they write.

However, scientists claim that it is not too late to act. “How we deal with the current extinction crisis over the next two decades will define the fate of millions of species”, says Gerardo Ceballos, one of the authors of the study. Some measures suggested in the survey include a strong ban on and enforcement of the trade in wild species, an immediate reduction in deforestation and the categorization of all animal populations with less than 5,000 specimens as “critically endangered”.

The other mass extinctions

Ordovician-Silurian (443 million years ago)

It was the second-largest extinction event in history in terms of the percentage of species lost. At the time, all life in the world was marine, and an estimated 85% of species disappeared – corals and so-called trilobites were especially affected. The event was likely caused by tectonic movements that led to glaciation and a drop in sea levels.

Devonian (383-359 million years ago)

In 20 million years, 75% of existing species on Earth have gone extinct, making this the third largest known extinction event. Again, the most affected were marine life, including the first primitive fish. The causes are still debated, but it is believed that a drop in oxygenation in the waters due to asteroids and/or volcanism phenomena created a very inhospitable environment for life.

Permian-Triassic (250 million years ago)

The “mother of all mass extinctions,” as the period is known, was the deadliest event for life on record: 95% of marine and 75% of terrestrial species disappeared. The cataclysm was caused by the eruption of the network of volcanoes known as the “Siberian Trapps” in what is now Russia, releasing 14.5 trillion tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, resulting in global warming worthy of being categorized as “hellish”.

Triassic-Jurassic (200 million years ago)

Again, volcanic eruptions have turned the Earth into a far from pleasant place. This time, the culprit was the Central Atlantic Magmatic Province, a network of volcanoes that was concentrated in the center of the continent of Pangea (today, the remaining volcanoes are scattered across America and Africa due to the separation of continents).

A curious fact is that the extinction annihilated several species of crocodilian reptiles (very distant relatives of current crocodiles), which dominated the terrestrial environment. This opened space for the famous dinosaurs to start to emerge and dominate the world as great predators.

Cretaceous-Paleogene (65 million years ago)

The most recent and famous mass extinction, which extinguished all non-avian dinosaurs on Earth (only the species left that, in the future, would give rise to modern birds). The event is almost certainly linked to the impact of a massive asteroid on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula.

Holocene (currently)

It’s the one we’re probably living in today. The extinction rates that we have observed in recent centuries have been much higher than those expected in a normal situation and are getting closer to the extinction rates of the events mentioned above, largely due to the action of humans in nature.