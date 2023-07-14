Home page World

A suspect is taken by police to a hotel where a sexual assault is said to have taken place. © Ingo Wohlfeil/dpa

It’s about possible gang rape. In this context, the Spanish police arrested another man on the holiday island of Mallorca.

Palma – Because of a possible gang rape, the Spanish police on Mallorca arrested a sixth German. As the police announced on Friday, the course of events was somewhat different than initially portrayed in the Spanish media. The sixth German who was last arrested met a German on Thursday night in the party stronghold at Ballermann. Both later had consensual sex in the man’s hotel room.

Later, five German friends of the man were added, some of whom are said to have raped the woman, while the others stood by and did nothing, a police spokesman said. The woman was finally able to escape from the room and, with the help of the hotel receptionist, alerted the police.

It was initially unclear whether the man whom the woman initially met was present at the alleged rape. In any case, he was not one of the five Germans who were arrested at the hotel around 3:40 a.m. on Thursday morning.

The Spanish newspaper “Ultima Hora” had reported, citing legal circles, that the approximately 20-year-old vacationer had gone to the hotel room of the man of the same age. But when there were also drunken friends of her new acquaintance, she wanted to go, was prevented and raped by some of the men.

Where in Germany the arrested and the victim come from is still unknown. dpa