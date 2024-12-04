Challenger Dommaraju Gukesh and defending champion Ding Liren continue to have an exciting duel on equal terms at the World Chess Championship in Singapore. The eighth game saw the sixth draw after there were promising positions for both Gukesh and Ding during the course of the game. Overall the score is 4:4, whoever gets 7.5 points first is the world champion.

We continue with game number nine on Thursday. Gukesh played a strong opening and worked out a winning position. But Ding fought back despite the clock running down and turned the game around. However, the 32-year-old was unable to take advantage of the good position shortly before the end of the game and the game ended in a draw.

The game will be played at the Equarius Hotel in Singapore until December 15th. Ding and Gukesh compete against each other in a maximum of 14 classic games. A win gives you one point, a draw gives you 0.5 points. If the score is 7:7, the tiebreak goes into shorter times.