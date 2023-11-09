Political tension remains latent in Spain. This Wednesday, November 8, there was a new day of protests in Madrid against a possible amnesty agreement between the Spanish Socialist Workers Party and Catalan independentists, in exchange for parliamentary support for the socialist Pedro Sánchez to be sworn in as president of the Spanish Government. . The European Justice Commissioner asked for explanations about the possible amnesty law.

For the sixth consecutive day, demonstrations flooded the streets of central Madrid against a possible amnesty for Catalan independentists, in exchange for receiving the seven votes that the acting president of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, needs in Parliament to be sworn in again. in charge of the country.

The demonstrations were repeated in the vicinity of the headquarters of the Spanish Socialist Workers Party, the PSOE, located on Ferraz Street, in the heart of the Spanish capital.

A strong security device was deployed in the area, since a day before there were 39 injured and six arrested, as a result of violent clashes between protesters and authorities.

During this November 8, a Government delegation counted some 1,500 protesters, compared to the 7,000 that were reported a day earlier.

A demonstrator performs the fascist salute during a protest against government negotiations to grant an amnesty to people involved in Catalonia’s failed 2017 independence attempt, near the Spanish Socialist Party (PSOE) headquarters in Madrid, on November 8. 2023. Thousands of protesters gathered outside the Socialist Party headquarters today in Madrid in a protest against the government’s proposed law granting amnesty to Catalan separatists. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s highly controversial bill seeks to grant amnesty to Catalans prosecuted for their involvement in the failed attempt to secede from the rest of Spain in 2017. The legislation would allow the outgoing prime minister to gain support from the independence party. legislators, essential to form a government. AFP – OSCAR DEL POZO

In the protests, the same chants as in the previous days continued to be heard, which said: “He is not a president, he is a criminal” or “Pedro Sánchez is in prison” in the middle of Spanish flags.

For their part, several leaders of the Popular Party, the PP, condemned the violence during Tuesday’s demonstrations and took the opportunity to blame Sánchez and his party for the “social unrest generated.” “When you try to amnesty violence you cannot set an example,” said conservative leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo.

Amnesty, close to being agreed?

Leaders of the PSOE and the Junts per Catalunya party are carrying out negotiations in Brussels to reach a possible agreement, about which there is speculation that it could be closed in the coming days.

The former president of the generality of Catalonia, Carles Puigdemontexiled in Belgium since 2016, would be in charge of leading the negotiations with Santos Cerdán, Secretary of Organization of the PSOE.

Former Catalan leader and exiled MEP Carles Puigdemont attends a plenary session at the European Parliament, EU headquarters in Brussels, on November 8, 2023. © AFP

This is an agreement that is “totally possible” to be reached, said socialist sources consulted by the EFE news agency, although it was ruled out that an investiture could take place this week.

Although they are optimistic about the possibility of reaching an agreement, the leaders of the political forces have asked for caution, remembering Sánchez’s phrase: “nothing is agreed until everything is agreed.”

What would the amnesty negotiated with Catalan separatists include?

From Barcelona, ​​the leaders of the PSOE and the independence party Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC) announced on November 2 that they had discussed an agreement, in which the Catalans promised the votes so that Pedro Sánchez could finally be sworn in as president of the Spanish Government. .

The agreement would include an amnesty for those investigated and convicted for having held a secessionist referendum be completely pardoned for all crimes, which was not authorized by the State and with which the independence of Catalonia was sought in 2017.

Also economic funds promised by the PSOE for Catalonia, which would include contributions to pay the debt of the autonomous community, as well as the transfer of funds from the Rodalies train service for Catalonia.

Points that caused discomfort from Madrid, increasing the political and social tensions of recent months in Spain, given the impossibility of forming a Government after the July elections, in which the majority of votes went to the PP, but due to lack of agreements parliamentarians, this political force failed to form a Government headed by Nuñez Feijóo.

Brussels ruled on the possible amnesty and asks for explanations

The European Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, requested “detailed” information about the amnesty law from Félix Bolaños, acting Minister of the Presidency of the Spanish Government, as well as from Pilar Llop, head of Justice.

Through a letter, the European commissioner expressed “serious concerns” about the situation in Spain. “I would appreciate it if you could provide me with more detailed information, in particular about the personal, material and temporal scope of this planned law,” the letter says.

“The Commission remains committed to monitoring and defending the fundamental values ​​of the Union in all Member States and will continue to work with the Spanish authorities to guarantee respect for the rule of law,” says the Commissioner for Justice in his letter to Bolaños. and Llop.

The response of the Spanish Government was immediate in response to Reynders’ request, after ensuring that there is not even a text on the amnesty and that until now it is an idea, adding that if it were approved, the Congress groups would be in charge of manage it.

Shortly after, Bolaños sent a letter responding to Reynders, in which he assured that the moment the Congressional groups present a bill, the Government will explain all the details of it, as well as the Executive’s position on the matter, to the European Commission.

Pedro Sánchez visited socialist workers

Pedro Sánchez met this Wednesday morning with PSOE workers at the socialist headquarters in Madrid, where the demonstrations of recent days have taken place.

From there, the acting president of the Government was outraged by the “violence, the proclamations, the things that are said and how they are said to intimidate,” after denouncing that homophobic chants were heard in the demonstrations and that they were extreme groups. right the organizers.

“If these days that we are going through demonstrate anything, so unfortunate, so frustrating and so outrageous, it is evidently the need to move forward, for this country to be governed by the PSOE from the reason and principles that we have always defended: freedom, democracy, rights and coexistence,” said the president.

Meanwhile, the PSOE continues to seek parliamentary agreements, which must be reached before November 27, since, if not, Spaniards will be called to the polls again at the beginning of next year.

