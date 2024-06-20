The German national team set a team record for goals in the Euro group stages

The German national team set a team record for the number of goals in the group stage of the European Championships. This is reported by One Football.

At the current tournament, which is the home team for the Bundesteam, the Germans scored seven goals in two matches. Julian Nagelsmann’s team scored five times against Scotland and upset Hungary twice. This allowed Germany to surpass the previous record for the number of goals in a group tournament ahead of schedule. It was set for Euro 2020 and was equal to six goals.

The top scorer of the German national team and the entire tournament so far is 21-year-old attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala. He scored once in the first two meetings.

Germany secured their place in the playoffs ahead of schedule

In the second round, the German team met with Hungary, which was defeated by Switzerland in the first match. The Hungarians started the match aggressively, but the tournament hosts scored first. Bundesteam captain Ilkay Gundogan spotted a defender’s mistake in the 21st minute, took the ball in someone else’s penalty area and passed it to Musiala. The young leader of the German national team clearly shot at the goal left by the goalkeeper.

Hungary acted assertively throughout the match, did not hesitate to attack and created several scoring chances. German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who played well in the match, kept his goal intact, and his team scored again in the second half. Gundogan scored with an accurate shot after a flank pass, and was eventually named the best player of the match.

This result secured the German national team a place in the playoffs, the team became the first participant in the 1/8 finals of the Euro. The Germans will no longer be able to finish lower than second place in the group.

Croatia was on the verge of elimination from the tournament

After a devastating defeat to Spain in the first round, the Croats were considered clear favorites for the match against Albania. However, Zlatko Dalic’s team failed in the first half. The Albanians defended competently and carried out sharp counterattacks, one of which ended with a goal from Kazim Laci.

In the second half, the Croats made several substitutions, which allowed them to turn the tide of the game. In the 74th minute, Andrei Kramaric completed a beautiful combination with a precise shot into the near corner, and two minutes later, only Albanian Klaus Gyasula, who had come on as a substitute, sent the ball into his own goal. However, at the end of the meeting, the Albanian team improved, and Gyasula himself, in the fifth added minute, restored equality and saved a draw for his team.

The most important thing is that we are still in the game – everything is in our hands. The second half of the match with Albania is encouraging: the start was terrible, but in the second half we looked better. Let’s move on to the game with Italy – a victory can help us get out of the group Zlatko Dalichead coach of the Croatian national team

Now the Croats are on the verge of being eliminated from the tournament. To continue the fight at the Euro, the current bronze medalist of the World Championship must beat Italy in the last round.

Scotland and Switzerland could not determine the winner

The Scottish team recovered from a crushing defeat from the tournament hosts in the first round and played a quality match against Switzerland. Already in the 13th minute the British took the lead, not without another own goal. Scott McTominay did not strike the most difficult shot at the opponent’s goal, but Swiss defender Fabian Scher put his foot down and unwittingly sent the ball into the top corner. True, after the end of the match, UEFA attributed the goal to McTominay.

4 own goal scored in six game days at the current Euro

The Swiss came back 13 minutes later. Xherdan Shaqiri took advantage of a mistake by the Scottish defenders and fired a deflecting shot into the near corner from outside the penalty area. The attacking midfielder has consistently excelled at every major tournament (Euro and World Cup) since 2014. In the second half, both teams had several great scoring chances, but the score never changed.

Before the last round, intrigue remains in Group A. The Germans will definitely become participants in the playoffs, and all the remaining members of the quartet can join them. The best chances are with the Swiss, who have four points, while the worst chances are with the Hungarians, who have lost two matches. However, they can beat Scotland and look to finish in the top 4 of the third-placed teams in their groups.

Poland accused Russian hackers of disrupting Euro broadcasts

Polish Minister of Digitalization Pavel Olszewski said that Russian hackers provoked the disruption of broadcasts of Euro 2024 matches in the country. He did not provide any concrete evidence.

It was a DDOS attack aimed at shutting down a service that allows Polish citizens to watch broadcasts over the Internet. All traces lead to Russia Pavel Olshevsky Minister of Digitalization of Poland

According to the Polish minister, the hacker attack began immediately after the starting whistle in the Polish match against the Netherlands. In that meeting, the Polish team missed out on a draw at the end of the match. In the next match, the Poles will play against Austria on June 21.