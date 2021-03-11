In Formosa the sixth consecutive day of marches and protests against Governor Gildo Insfrán and his decision to return to Phase 1 of the quarantine, in addition to demanding the reopening of Clorinda and the return of face-to-face classes.

This Wednesday, the people who were arrested last Friday during the demonstration near the Government House that was repressed by the security forces, gave a press conference in which reported that they were held incommunicado for several hours and even tortured.

Agustín Rojas, one of the illegally detained, denounced having been beaten by the police of the Third Police Station and denounced “Commissioner Sergio Guanes” who, according to his account, did not want to give him his “backpack with medicines” – he is asthmatic – and that he “hit” him while telling him he was an “opponent”.

Next to the Formosan Government House, the complainants said that “here there is no freedom of expression” and they asked the rest of the citizenry “not to stop denouncing.”

They also complained about the absence of the official media, such as Channel 11, Channel 3, Radio Nacional or Radio Formosa.

On the other hand, this Wednesday a controversial video of a training of the Formosa Police in which the uniformed men sing a “homage” to the governor.

“Make way and pay attention, here comes the best of the best, DDR is going to happen, Gildo in Formosa is going to triumph”sing the members of the Rapid Displacement Detachment as they march.

The video was shared by national deputy Waldo Wolff, from Juntos por el Cambio, days after the repression by the Formosa police of residents and merchants who demanded the exit of Phase 1 in the city.

PRO president Patricia Bullrich traveled to Formosa over the weekend to encourage protests against the governor and in “defense of freedom”.

In Formosa, the boys at school are given the Insfrán flag and have to sing, Gildo, Gildo, Gildo! I brought a box with letters where the citizens tell me how they squeeze them. Is that the model that Alberto Fernández wants for all of Argentina? #ADosVoces – Patricia Bullrich (@PatoBullrich) March 11, 2021

In the last hours, the opposition leader denounced that “in Formosa people live in fear. Those who are a public employee do not dare to speak, they are followed on all social networks and they persecute merchants.”

“The ruling party wants the whole country to be like Formosa. They want total and absolute control,” said Bullrich.