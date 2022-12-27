Adam Fox was sentenced to 16 years in prison on Tuesday for his role in the plot to kidnap US Governor Gretchen Whitmer. That reports AP news agency. Fox, 39, was also convicted of his plan to blow up a bridge with a bomb during the escape attempt.

The anti-government militia, of which Fox was the leader, called themselves the “Wolverine Watchmen.” The evidence showed that in 2020 the men had trained with weapons and made reconnaissance trips to Whitmer’s holiday home to “watch” her with night vision goggles. It was eventually conceived to kidnap or kill Whitmer, but the FBI, who are undercover was part of the group, arrested the men before they could carry out their plan.

The group aimed to counter corona restrictions, but according to prosecutors, Fox, like the rest of the militia, also hoped to spark a “second American revolution.” “This was not about masks or vaccines. They were talking about overthrowing the government even before the pandemic. They had enough weapons for a small war.”