Sara, 16, a resident of Sanremo, left home this morning telling her mother to go to school but at the Cassini high school she never showed up in class. The alarm was triggered precisely on the recommendation of the school. The girl belongs to a perfectly integrated family of Moroccan immigrants who have lived in Sanremo for years. Her mother, Saida, reported her disappearance, more likely a voluntary departure: «There was no quarrel between us – she explains – we fear she may have met someone through social media. Her cell phone is disconnected.’ The girl’s name is Sara Essalmi, she left home with her passport. She is one meter and 65 centimeters tall and weighs about 60 kg, blonde hair with gray streaks. Her mother’s appeal is heartfelt: “Anyone who sees her should immediately contact the police.” The complaint was presented to the police station. The girl hasn’t given any news of herself since 7.30 this morning. Six savings and some clothing are also missing from the house. It is not excluded that Sara may have a voluminous backpack or a suitcase with her.