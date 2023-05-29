Nothing is more fun than learning the tricks of the trade in a supercar with atmospheric twelve-cylinder. This sixteen-year-old practices in an Aventador.

Everyone can still remember their lesson car. The undersigned was allowed to try it in a Volkswagen Golf TDI with manual transmission, manual air conditioning and an instructor who manually indicated which way he wanted to go (instead of applying the gift of voice).

But hey, it could be much worse. Because in the neighborhood there were teaching cars of all kinds: Citroën Saxo, Hyundai Excel and a real Daewoo Espero. Ah, those were still the days.

Sixteen-year-old practicing in Aventador

But this person from Australia has it better. He can learn it in a Lamborghini Aventador. And then it’s not even the least, but an LP750-4 SV. That’s right, a supercar with 750 horsepower. And that in a person whose testicles are not fully descended and the fontanelles are not completely closed. What a beautiful phenomenon legislation is.

According to the spotter in question, the driver had just finished a day at secondary school. Then he got into the Italian supercar, under supervision of course. That is the biggest condition for young drivers in a car, someone has to sit next to it. Then it doesn’t matter what kind of car it is.

Difference between license and permit

Just like in the US and a lot of other countries, there is a difference between a ‘permit’ and a ‘license’. A license is equivalent to our driver’s license with which you can go wherever you want. A permit is a kind of intermediate step. You can only get your full driving license in Australia if you have driven for 12 months with a permit and you must therefore be at least 18 years old.

In the Netherlands we also have such a system in the form of the supervisor pass. It shows your name and that of your chosen coach. Then we have here the so-called ‘Starting Driver’. This is the case for everyone who has held their B driving license for less than five years. However, you may drive any Lamborghini you wish.

Through: Engine1

Photo credits: @benjamin_kemp03 through Melbourne Car Spotters!

Read more? These are all versions of the Lamborghini Aventador!

This article Sixteen-year-old student practices in an Aventador appeared first on Autoblog.nl.



#Sixteenyearold #apprentice #practicing #Aventador