During the last few months, the Madrid City Council has been remodeling several blocks in the Justicia neighbourhood, one of the most exclusive corners of the capital. The area is a beautiful piece of town taken over by foreign investors, where cafes are six euros and gyms are open 24/7. Between Parisian facades, lampposts vintage and a cobblestone walkway, one feels transported back to the 18th century.

16 kilometers from there, south of the Ensanche de Vallecas, it is also possible to find an eighteenth-century environment, this time due to the lack of water and electricity. More than 4,000 people live in sectors 5 and 6 of the Cañada Real Galiana, distributed in some 1,600 slums. This place briefly made the news in January 2021, when its population faced the Filomena storm in the midst of an energy punishment operation by the electricity companies and the Madrid authorities. Last October 2 marked the second full year in which this population, forgotten by God and the mayors, has lived without electricity.

Those 16 kilometers establish the distance between two worlds. In one, the law is at the service of the neighbors. In another, about 2,000 boys and girls grow up among rats, buckets of water and camping gas.

Madrid is not an exception. Thousands of human beings, distributed throughout the Spanish territory, today remain trapped in shanty towns. Around 11,000 of them belong to the gypsy community and the rest are made up of national families and low-income migrants, or seasonal workers who work in the fields of Almería and other provinces. Shanty towns deny people the most basic conditions for a dignified life, such as access to water, sanitation or energy. Many of the settlements are located in the vicinity of polluting industries, river channels or garbage dumps, which has direct consequences for the integrity and health of its inhabitants. For children, the experience can have definitive consequences on their integration, development and ability to learn. And try to find a job by putting a shack as a reference address.

Try to find a job by putting a shack as a reference address

This information is part of the campaign shantytown.eslaunched by the Gypsy Secretariat Foundation some days ago. In a portal with messages like “The house you had imagined, 15 minutes from downtown”, its creators draw attention to a reality that should shame us as a society.

But the Foundation’s most important message is that this situation is by no means inevitable. As they point out in the manifesto that supports the campaign, we have the financial, institutional and legal resources to eradicate this national shame. The central administration, like the local ones, must make use of the regulations and resources at their disposal, from the National Strategy for the Inclusion, Equality and Participation of the Roma People to community reconstruction funds. The European Parliament itself denounced this situation a few weeks ago, in a resolution on the situation of the Roma population living in settlements in the European Union, which urges national governments and the Commission to act decisively against the “catastrophic conditions” in which these populations must live. And the draft Law for the Right to Housing offers a splendid opportunity to demonstrate how far the parliamentary majority that supports the Government is willing to go.

They are not invisible, although they seem so. The next time you catch a glimpse of one of those roadside slums from your car, remember our 10 miles of shame.

