The presidential electoral process in Ecuador has officially begun and, so far, political parties have not managed to build alliances during the primary period to face the main candidate, Daniel Noboa, who leads the voting intention. According to the firm Cedatos, 54.3% of those surveyed would vote for Noboa, while 25.3% would vote for Luisa González, who repeats her candidacy for Revolución Ciudadana, the party led by former President Rafael Correa. The registration of candidates began on September 13, and so far, 16 pairs – candidates for president and vice president – have registered their intention to come to power in the country. If this number is confirmed, the extensive electoral ballot of 2021 would be replicated, which marked a record of presidential candidates in the democratic history of the country.

The only attempt to form an alliance came from Ecuador’s leftist and progressive forces, who met with the aim of presenting a single candidate in the upcoming elections. However, a few days before the deadline for registering alliances, the leaders of the self-proclaimed leftist movements met to discuss a government plan. In these conversations, they addressed key issues such as insecurity beyond militarization, sexual rights, abortion, extractivism, public institutions, universal education, democracy and corruption. Although ideologically they should share these issues, in practice they maintain deep differences. Finally, when the deadline expired, the parties were unable to reach an agreement and proposed their candidates individually.

For the upcoming elections, the National Electoral Council has registered 78 political parties and movements that will be able to sponsor candidates, of which 17 are authorized to present presidential pairings. According to political analyst Pamela León, the number of candidates does not necessarily translate into a dispersion of votes. For example, in the 2021 presidential elections, with 16 candidates in the race, four of them concentrated 88% of the votes, while the rest did not even reach 2%. A similar result was observed in the early elections last year, where four of the eight candidates gathered 88% of the votes. Of those eight candidates, only one was a member of a political party, while the others participated with borrowed movements. Thus, beyond the number of candidates, the problem lies in a crisis of ideological representation.

Most of the pre-candidates running for president are doing so for the first time, with political parties to which they have not even been affiliated and some have not even expressed that they share the same political ideology. The parties are not functioning as spaces of representation, nor do they apply minimum dynamics of internal democracy, León believes. “What exists are a few Airbnb of politics, they are profitable, but not representable,” he adds.

Another symptom of the fragility of the parties is their constant change of ideological currents and founders. An example is Daniel Noboa, who came to the presidency under the banner of an alliance of the Mover movement, which not long before had been called Alianza País, the main political force in the country during Rafael Correa’s mandate and with which they won three presidential elections. After his government, the party came under the leadership of Lenin Moreno, who caused a split in the party and ended up changing its name to Mover. In the last primaries for the 2025 elections, Revolución Ciudadana reached a last-minute agreement with the Reto party, which in 2021 supported the candidacy of Guillermo Lasso from the right and in 2023 Xavier Hervás, who had been a candidate from the left.

“Parties and politicians fear the ideological center, which is the basis of social democracy,” says León, who adds that this situation disintegrates the militants, the living forces within the political parties. “If they do not have militants who coincide with the ideological traits, the result is self-referential rulers of caudillismo that do not correspond to an ideological motor, which affects governability,” he concludes. The next presidential elections take place in a scenario similar to that of 2023, when Noboa won, with a deeply disaffected electorate, concerned about the resolution of the country’s real problems. This disaffection is reflected in the mood of the population, since 74% consider that the country is going in the wrong direction, according to a survey carried out in July by the firm Perfiles de Opinión.

