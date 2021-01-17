The company suffers from travel restrictions. Nevertheless, the new bond is well received on the capital market – thanks to cost-cutting measures, but also due to new mobility offers. By Jörg Billina

Shortly before the turn of the year, the mobility service provider submitted Sixt SE An attractive offer for investors that immediately met with brisk demand. According to Sixt, the order book for the bond, which has a volume of EUR 300 million, was oversubscribed several times.

Apparently, investors have no doubts about the solvency or the capital strength of the group based in Pullach near Munich, even if the corona-related slumps are clear. Sixt expects earnings before taxes for the 2020 financial year in the range of minus 70 to minus 95 million euros. However, the forecast does not include the sale of Sixt Leasing to Hyundai Capital Bank Europe. Sixt will receive 65 million euros.

More than targeted

On the one hand, investors like the quick reaction to the massive restrictions on private and business travel in the pandemic. By downsizing the rental car fleet and postponing investments, Sixt was able to achieve cost savings of 200 million euros in the first nine months of the year. Originally 150 million euros were planned. In addition, the company, which is active in 110 countries, secured a syndicated loan of 1.4 billion euros in May of last year.

Proactive crisis management does not only include the red pen, but also the new Sixt + mobility offer. Customers can subscribe to a vehicle that can be canceled on a monthly basis. A BMW X3 20 automatic is available for 749 euros a month, a VW Polo for 349 euros. The fee includes the acquisition costs, registration, taxes as well as maintenance and repair costs. In addition, Sixt is driving internationalization. In July last year, Sixt took over airport stations in the USA from the insolvent company Advantage Rent a Car. For Sixt, the acquisition is an “important milestone for growth after the end of the pandemic”.

