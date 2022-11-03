Bad news for the Philadelphia 76ers, who will have to do without James Harden for at least a month. The All Star sustained a tendon strain in his right foot during Wednesday night’s defeat to Washington. The tests carried out during the day confirmed the initial diagnosis. The Sixers, who didn’t get off to a good start having lost 5 of their first 9 games, will face a tricky part of the season without one of their superstars.

calendar

–

After tomorrow’s match against the Knicks, Doc Rivers’ team will face Phoenix, Atlanta (twice), Utah, Milwaukee and Minnesota, before hosting the Brooklyn Nets on November 22, in what could be the return by Ben Simmons in Philadelphia as an opponent after the long diatribe that characterized his period with the 76ers. Without the Barba, the weight of the attack, as well as on Joel Embiid (who was absent in 3 of the last 4 games due to illness), will fall on the shoulders of Tyrese Maxey, protagonist in this beginning of the championship with his 24.2 points per game, with 51% on action shooting (including a super 46.8% from bow).