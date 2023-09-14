Going back to June 17, 2017 is like traveling to prehistory on a planet where disasters caused by extreme weather events occur without time to assimilate them, which climate change makes more harmful and frequent. But what happened six years ago on a Portuguese road is key to understanding what will happen on September 27 at the Strasbourg headquarters of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) when the governments of 32 countries, including Spain, They will sit in the dock. They will have to answer for the lawsuit that six young people filed against them for not doing enough against climate change that is already harming them and that will be even worse in the future.

“It has been six long years, it has been a long road and, finally, we are seeing the result of our work,” Martim Duarte Agostinho, one of the six plaintiffs, said this week. The others are his two sisters and three other cousins. Martim is now 20 years old, but he remembers well that 2017, a tragic year in Portugal due to the fires. On the afternoon of June 17, six years ago, a terrifying fire broke out in a forest in Pedrógão Grande, a town in central Portugal located an hour from the house where this young man and his sisters lived. 64 people died, 30 of them trapped in their cars when they tried to flee on the road, and no one has been convicted for that incident. In October of that year, another wave of fires once again hit the north of the country. “The fires made us understand that climate change is not only a threat to the future of the planet or to the polar caps, it is a threat to all of us and it is here, right now, right at our door,” these explain in their lawsuit. youths.

The case was presented before the European Court of Human Rights in September 2020. The argument for going to this court is based on the fact that the climate crisis interferes with several of the precepts protected by the European Convention on Human Rights. For example, in the right to life, respect for one’s private and family life, the right not to be treated in an inhuman or degrading manner and not to be discriminated against. The TDDH accepted the case and decided to take it on the fast track.

After the exchange of briefs between the plaintiffs and the legal representatives of the 32 accused countries, on September 27, the hearing of this climate litigation that seeks to get nations to toughen their climate commitments will be held in the Grand Chamber, made up of 17 judges.

A ruling favorable to the plaintiffs “would act as a binding treaty imposed by the court on the defendants, requiring them to rapidly accelerate their climate mitigation efforts,” says Gerry Liston, one of the lawyers with the Global Legal Action Network who has handled the case since the beginning. This battle has been possible thanks to a campaign of crowdfunding which has managed to raise more than 100,000 euros so far. “In legal terms, it would be a big change,” Liston stated this week during a telematic meeting with several international media outlets, in which the young plaintiffs also participated.

One of the roads in Pedrógão Grande, in the Leiría district (central Portugal), affected by the great fire of 2017. Armando Franca (AP)

“Climate change has had a profound impact on our lives,” Sofia dos Santos Oliveira, 18 years old and Martim’s cousin, warned at that meeting. “It has severely limited our ability to participate in basic activities, such as going out and enjoying the day (…). “I have what they call climate change anxiety.” And not only because of what happened six years ago, but because of what has been happening since then. “In February, we had 30 degrees, that is not normal, it was a heat wave and it damaged our daily lives.” Next to her, her brother André added: “Not only our physical health is affected. The climate crisis affects our mental health because we are worried about our future. How could we not be afraid?”

The 32 countries sued are all members of the European Union, plus Norway, Russia, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and Turkey. They are all part of the European Convention on Human Rights. When the case began, Ukraine was also included, but due to the Russian invasion, the legal team representing the boys decided not to pursue that accusation. “This is really a case of David versus Goliath. It is unprecedented in its scale and consequences. It also makes legal history. Never before have so many countries had to defend themselves before any court anywhere in the world,” explains Gearóid Ó Cuinn, director and founder of the Global Legal Action Network.

Before the hearing, which will be held on September 27, the legal teams from the 32 countries have had to respond in writing to the plaintiffs and the court’s requirements.

The responses of the defendant nations are quite similar. Some are joint and focus on ruling out that the young plaintiffs can be considered direct and sole victims of the climate crisis or on reducing the possible damages they have suffered or will suffer. “None of the plaintiffs (nor their family members) has demonstrated that they have suffered damage, or any specific and sufficiently serious harm, either as a consequence of the fires or climate change in general,” notes one of these responses. “The concerns and fears that they claim to face but have not substantiated—regarding worsening respiratory problems and allergies, difficulties sleeping, or, more generally, their quality of life—as well as the The anxiety that these phenomena have supposedly caused them is not limited to the plaintiffs,” the defenses of the accused countries add in their writings.

“It is an epic battle,” insists Nick Flynn, head of the legal area of ​​​​the NGO Avaaz, which has also provided support. “They are facing 32 governments and armies of lawyers in the largest climate case in history,” he adds. If a conviction is achieved, an important legal avenue could be opened for other litigation in which climate change and human rights are linked. In practice, according to Liston, a conviction would open the door for climate activists to go to national courts to pressure their governments to implement more powerful cuts in their greenhouse gas emissions.

Greenpeace has tried in recent years to open that path and filed a lawsuit against the Government of Spain to try to make it assume commitments to cut the most powerful emissions. But this summer the Supreme Court ruled against the environmental NGO and supported the Executive’s climate plans.

The lawyers of the six Portuguese boys explain that ECtHR sentences usually take between nine and 18 months. This was the first climate litigation filed in this court. But two more lawsuits are currently being analyzed for the lack of measures against climate change: one against Switzerland, presented by an association of older people, and another by a former mayor of a French town, also against his government. All of these cases are being analyzed by the same TDEH room. “We’re not sure if we’ll get a joint ruling for all the cases or separately,” Liston explains.

