THE TRUTH Murcia Sunday, May 22, 2022, 10:25



Six young people between 15 and 23 years old were injured during the early hours of this Sunday when they suffered an accident on the Tentegorra highway, next to the Cartagena Sports Palace. The 112 Region of Murcia Emergency Coordination Center received a call at 00:04 informing that there was only one vehicle involved in the accident that had collided head-on with a tree.

Until the accident, patrols of the Local Police and five ambulances (two Mobile Emergency Units and three transfer units) of the Emergency and Emergency Department 061 moved. The injured were treated ‘in situ’ and later transferred to the hospital of Santa Lucía de Cartagena, all polycontusions.