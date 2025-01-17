Six young people have been convicted of participating in a transphobic attack in the United Kingdom: a woman was stabbed nine timeswhich has left him with deep physical and psychological scars, the Metropolitan Police has reported. The oldest of those involved is only 20 years old.

“I never thought that someone would hate me so much and want to attack me in that way”: that’s what the victim said in court, according to a police statement. The woman claimed to have suffered attacks in the past for being trans.

The events occurred almost a year ago: on February 10, 2024. As reported by the Corps, they received a notification around 7:00 p.m. that an 18-year-old girl had been stabbed and seriously injured and also his belongings had been stolen. The girl was going to a skating event in Harrow. However, she never arrived, as she was taken to the scene of the attack.

The Metropolitan Police statement detailed that the woman who led the attack, Summer Betts-Ramsey, stabbed the victim several times and the rest of the group, who had their faces coveredpunched and kicked him, in addition to stomping on his head. After the brutal attack they tried to get rid of the evidence.









Everything happened because a few days before, on January 29, reports the BBC, which quotes prosecutor Deanna Heer KC, the victim had had a sexual relationship with one of the convictedBradley Harris. He received a call in which some friends told him that the girl he was with was trans.

When asked, at first, the young woman denied these statements, since she had been attacked in the past for it. Then they began to maintain the relationship, which was recorded and shared on Snapchat without her knowing. After that, they told Harris again that the girl was trans. Thus, he threatened to stab her if she lied, so he ended up recognizing it.

According to the BBC, which quotes the court, the arrested young man spoke with one of the convicted women and others to plan the attack. Based on the first official images of the Metropolitan Police, they began the investigation, which led to the arrests of these six people.

The reading of the sentence took place this Thursday, January 16 at the Old Bailey. The highest sentence corresponded to Summer Betts-Ramsey, 20 years old. They have condemned him to eight and a half years in detentionof which he will have to spend four and six months in prison.

The rest of those arrested, Shiloh Hindes, Bradley Harris and Camron Osei, have been sentenced to three years each. All the attackers have declared themselves guilty of intentionally injuring the victim and the first of them, Betts-Ramsey, also, of having a weapon.

two others involved, minors under 17 and 16 years of age whose names have not been revealed, will be sentenced in the future after having pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis and robbery, the first of them, and the second for causing serious injury with intent. The latter’s sentence is 18 months of supervision.

The victim has expressed in her statement that what happened has left her, in addition to physical consequences, other psychological ones such as find it difficult to trust people. «This has deeply affected my circle of friends. I’m always scared when I leave the house. “I am constantly afraid of being attacked again and my attendance at university has dropped significantly.”

The 18-year-old girl has also reported that during the first weeks I had constant nightmares and that he found it “extremely difficult to sleep.” «Sometimes, when I close my eyes, I visualize the knife that was used against me. “I can’t control it and sometimes I feel like it’s taking over my life.” The woman has said that she has “thick scars” all over her body and that seeing them makes her sad. “I’m not living a normal life and I’m not sure if I can do it again,” she added.

After the attacks, the young woman was taken to the hospital. Her injuries were not life-threatening and after being treated she was discharged.